Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail has issued an update as the line between Knottingley and Pontefract reopened this morning (Monday, April 29) after seven weeks of “around-the-clock work” to rebuild an embarkment after a landslip in early March.

More than 2,000 tonnes of stone has been installed along with a 30 metre retaining wall structure to strengthen the land near the lines and prevent future incidents. Network Rail added that 60 metres of track has been removed and replaced, with engineers also carrying out telecommunication and signalling works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line between Knottingley and Pontefract reopened today (April 29) after seven weeks of repairs. Picture by Network Rail

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update, Network Rail said: “Teams have been working around the clock to reopen the line for local communities, with Network Rail thanking passengers and residents for their patience and understanding while the work has been carried out.

“The landslip is believed to have been caused by the recent prolonged period of wet weather. However, during investigations, minor voids were discovered beneath the railway embankment that are believed to relate to historic mineral mining in the area. This has meant that the work to reopen the line has taken longer and has been more complex to complete.”

Engineers will continue to monitor the embankment to make sure that the land near the line remains safe for trains to run over, and have placed a temporary speed restriction through the area.

Jason Hamilton, Route Director for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to our passengers and lineside neighbours for their understanding, patience, and acceptance during the disruption they have faced and of the need to work around-the-clock close to their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that we have completed this major repair work so that the people of Knottingley and the surrounding areas can once again travel freely by train.

“Our engineers have worked incredibly hard over the last seven weeks to carry out this work as quickly and as safely as possible and I want to thank them, also, for their dedication and work ethic.

“We will continue to monitor the embankment to make sure trains can continue to pass safely through the area.”