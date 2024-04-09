Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new “super-span gantry”, so called because it will span the motorway in both directions, is to be built over the M621 in Leeds to improve safety.

Starting this week, road closures will be implemented between Junction 2 (Elland Road) and 2a (Cemetery Road).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is installing the gantry as part of ongoing safety improvements on the M621, which will also include new safety cameras and improved signage.

Road closures will be implemented on the M621 between Junction 2 (Elland Road) and 2a (Cemetery Road). Pictures: National World/National Highways

Project Manager Sal Hopkinson said: “We aim to manage this work taking into consideration the needs of the local community as much as possible.

“As the super-span gantry stretches across both carriageways, we need to install solid foundations to support the structure on both sides of the motorway. As these works are being carried out very close to Elland Road, we need to create a safe working area to protect both motorists and our workforce.

“This will involve some temporary lane and cycle lane closures, as well as some temporary full closures of Elland Road south for a short period of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be some short temporary closures of Elland Road South, between the Cemetery Road junction and Baron Close, while the bases for the gantry are prepared.

To mitigate the impact on residents and traffic in the local area, full closures will be in place in this area between:

Tuesday, April 9 to Thursday, April 18

Tuesday, May 12 to Saturday, May 18

Signed diversion routes will be in place, and access to residential properties will remain in place throughout. However, due to its location, City Evangelical bus stop will need to be temporarily suspended during full closures.

Bus services 55 and 55C will divert via Wesley Street, Town Street, Beeston Road and Cemetery Road, while the PR1 service will divert via the M621.