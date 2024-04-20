Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They would be encouraged to speed up roadworks and avoid digging up roads during rush hour under new powers to charge up to £2,500 per day.

Leeds City Council is drawing up plans for a Lane Rental Scheme which would apply to the city’s most important routes at the busiest times.

A report to the council’s executive board said at least 50 per cent of any surplus revenue from the charges could be used for pothole repairs and resurfacing in the city.

It said: “Such a scheme would allow for additional charges to apply to works on our most critical routes at the busiest times.

“This encourages those working on the highway to avoid peak times to avoid the charges or pay the charges, completing the works in shortest possible time-frame, the maximum for which is £2,500 a day.”

The council’s highways service receives around 40,000 requests to work on the city’s roads each year, although this rose to 53,000 in 2022/23, the report said.

The Traffic Management Act 2004 imposes a duty on councils to ensure efficient movement of traffic on their roads.

The council already operates a permit scheme for roadworks which was launched in 2012, covering 30 per cent of the highways network.

It was expanded in 2020 to cover all streets the council is responsible for and generates around £1.6m in fees per year, but is cost neutral.

Lane Rental would involve between five and ten per cent of the network and allow the authority to impose significantly higher fees at certain times.

Gross revenue from the Leeds Lane Rental Scheme (LLRS) was estimated to be around £1.5m if the scheme went ahead.

The report said: “After operating costs and other factors, the net gain in funds, the surplus revenue, spent on the highway network from the LLRS is anticipated to be in the region of £760,000 per year.”