Leeds trains: Passengers warned as weekend works are set to cause disruption between Leeds and Huddersfield
Improvement works on Huddersfield Station means that no services will be able to run to and from the town this weekend (Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14).
The major upgrade work, part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) scheme, includes two new platforms and the extension of current platforms to improve station capacity.
It also includes upgrading the number of tracks between Huddersfield and Ravensthorpe from two to four, as well as other work to increase reliability.
A TRU spokesperson said: “The Transpennine Route Upgrade will go well beyond Huddersfield station. Extra tracks, better stations and a fully electrified route across the Pennines will ultimately bring more frequent, faster journeys between York and Manchester, running on a greener, more reliable railway.”
Passengers travelling with TransPennine Express and Northern have been advised to check with their operator for updates regarding travel on the route between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York during this time.
Leeds train passengers are set to face further disruption in the coming months as a result of TRU, with the entire track in the Morley area set for replacement between Monday, April 22 and Friday April 26.
