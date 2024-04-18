Parking in Leeds: Residents and commuters name the best and worst car parks in the city centre

Visiting and parking in Leeds city centre can be an expensive experience.

Car parks can often be pretty pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or on Merrion Street.

With that in mind, we asked residents for their top picks for the best and worst car parks in the city centre.

Visiting and parking in Leeds city centre can be an expensive experience. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Dylan said: “I would definitely avoid the station because it’s always filled with traffic and very costly.

“If you want to be in the town then I would definitely recommend the Core or up by Beckett University.”

Driving through Leeds city centre has changed drastically in recent years following work to fully pedestrianise City Square and the introduction of a host of one-way systems.

Laura said: “I personally don’t drive but have friends that do and will not drive into Leeds city centre anymore because of the parking situation and it all being one-way.”

Alex added: “My partner drives and he finds the best places are the Q car parks, plus they are convenient to get back out again.”

Leeds City Council is currently delivering works as part of a package of cycling and walking improvements, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Elsewhere thousands have been caught by bus gates installed across the city centre.

