The 15 worst UK airports for flight delays and where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks

Statistics show that the average delay for flights across all airports in 2023 was almost 20 minutes and 42 seconds.

This was down from 23 minutes and 12 seconds in 2022, when the aviation sector struggled to cope with a surge in demand for holidays following the end of coronavirus travel restrictions.

The analysis takes into account all scheduled and chartered departures from the 22 commercial UK airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights last year. Cancellations were not included in the data.

When flights are significantly delayed, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance, which can include refreshments, a means of communication and accommodation if required.

So without further ado, here are the 15 worst airports in the UK for flight delays and where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks...

1 . Gatwick Airport Gatwick Airport has average delays of 26 minutes and 54 seconds.

2 . London Luton Airport London Luton Airport has average delays of 22 minutes and 54 seconds.

3 . Manchester Airport Manchester Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 54 seconds.

4 . Edinburgh Airport Edinburgh Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 48 seconds.

5 . Birmingham Airport Birmingham Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 30 seconds.