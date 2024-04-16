The 15 worst UK airports for flight delays and where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks

The UK airports with the worst delay times have been revealed as part of a new study.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 16th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Statistics show that the average delay for flights across all airports in 2023 was almost 20 minutes and 42 seconds.

This was down from 23 minutes and 12 seconds in 2022, when the aviation sector struggled to cope with a surge in demand for holidays following the end of coronavirus travel restrictions.

The analysis takes into account all scheduled and chartered departures from the 22 commercial UK airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights last year. Cancellations were not included in the data.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

When flights are significantly delayed, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance, which can include refreshments, a means of communication and accommodation if required.

So without further ado, here are the 15 worst airports in the UK for flight delays and where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks...

Gatwick Airport has average delays of 26 minutes and 54 seconds.

1. Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport has average delays of 26 minutes and 54 seconds. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
London Luton Airport has average delays of 22 minutes and 54 seconds.

2. London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport has average delays of 22 minutes and 54 seconds. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Manchester Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 54 seconds.

3. Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 54 seconds. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Edinburgh Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 48 seconds.

4. Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 48 seconds. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Birmingham Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 30 seconds.

5. Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport has average delays of 21 minutes and 30 seconds. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bristol International Airport has average delays of 20 minutes and 24 seconds.

6. Bristol International Airport

Bristol International Airport has average delays of 20 minutes and 24 seconds. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AirportsLeeds Bradford AirportLeedsAirlineDisruption

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.