M621 Leeds: Woman spotted on wrong side of railings on bridge over motorway as negotiator called to scene
A woman who was spotted on the wrong side of the railings on a Leeds motorway bridge has been brought to safety, after a negotiator was called to the scene.
Police received “a call of concern for safety” shortly after 2pm today (April 29), which prompted a significant emergency services response at the M621 between junctions 3 and 4.
The force has confirmed that the woman has since been brought to safety.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was reported the woman was on the wrong side of the railings.
“Emergency services attended with the support of a Force negotiator and the woman was brought to safety.”
Ambulances were also sent to the scene.
