M621 Leeds: Woman spotted on wrong side of railings on bridge over motorway as negotiator called to scene

A woman who was spotted on the wrong side of the railings on a Leeds motorway bridge has been brought to safety, after a negotiator was called to the scene.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:32 BST
Police received “a call of concern for safety” shortly after 2pm today (April 29), which prompted a significant emergency services response at the M621 between junctions 3 and 4.

A woman has been brought to safety after she was spotted on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge over the M621. Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk.
A woman has been brought to safety after she was spotted on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge over the M621. Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk.

The force has confirmed that the woman has since been brought to safety.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was reported the woman was on the wrong side of the railings.

“Emergency services attended with the support of a Force negotiator and the woman was brought to safety.”

Ambulances were also sent to the scene.

