Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received “a call of concern for safety” shortly after 2pm today (April 29), which prompted a significant emergency services response at the M621 between junctions 3 and 4.

A woman has been brought to safety after she was spotted on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge over the M621. Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk.

The force has confirmed that the woman has since been brought to safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was reported the woman was on the wrong side of the railings.

“Emergency services attended with the support of a Force negotiator and the woman was brought to safety.”