Armley Gyratory: Leeds locals react as junction to close again with 13-mile diversion in place
and live on Freeview channel 276
Night time closures will be in place as the new Spence Lane footbridge is installed, the second of three new footbridges around the Gyratory with new wider and more accessible footways.
The transport of the new ramp, crane lift and complex bridge engineering means the ramps are delivered in sections and joined together on site. The work will be undertaken at night from May 13-18.
From Monday May 13 to Friday May 17, five night-time closures will be in place from 8pm until 5.30am. The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed from junction 2 (M621) to the Gyratory.
The Spence Lane main span works will take place over one night from 7pm on Saturday May 18 to 10am Sunday May 19.
The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed at the Wortley Lane junction, with access provided for traffic to Wortley Lane northbound only from Junction 2 (M621).
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
There will be a signed diversion of 13 miles in place to accommodate all types of vehicles, including HGVs.
Yorkshire Evening post readers have had their say on the closures.
Barry Cardiss said: “Travelled on motorway to Normanton for over 20 years, M621 & 62. Probably had less than three months in that time without roadworks, delays, diversions etc.”
Anne Addison said the closure would be “chaos”, while Matt Rich suggested a subway was built to “keep the traffic flowing”.
But other readers suggested motorists were to blame for past gridlock by not planning ahead or following the council's advice - and said the works were essential.
Eddy Barker said: “Let’s face it. Every road in this country needs attention.14 years of withdrawing the money Government gives to councils.”
Richard Hunneybell Collings said: “They’re installing a wider foot bridge to allow more space for cyclists, runners, people with prams.”
Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide. It will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.
All the new upgraded footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades, Leeds City Council said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.