Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Night time closures will be in place as the new Spence Lane footbridge is installed, the second of three new footbridges around the Gyratory with new wider and more accessible footways.

The transport of the new ramp, crane lift and complex bridge engineering means the ramps are delivered in sections and joined together on site. The work will be undertaken at night from May 13-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday May 13 to Friday May 17, five night-time closures will be in place from 8pm until 5.30am. The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed from junction 2 (M621) to the Gyratory.

The next stage of work on Armley Gyratory in Leeds will take place from Monday May 13 and is planned to end by 10am on Sunday May 19, as the new Spence Lane footbridge is installed (Photo by Leeds City Council)

The Spence Lane main span works will take place over one night from 7pm on Saturday May 18 to 10am Sunday May 19.

The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed at the Wortley Lane junction, with access provided for traffic to Wortley Lane northbound only from Junction 2 (M621).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a signed diversion of 13 miles in place to accommodate all types of vehicles, including HGVs.

Yorkshire Evening post readers have had their say on the closures.

Barry Cardiss said: “Travelled on motorway to Normanton for over 20 years, M621 & 62. Probably had less than three months in that time without roadworks, delays, diversions etc.”

A before and after shot of the Spence Lane footbridge on Armley Gyratory (Photo by Leeds City Council)

Anne Addison said the closure would be “chaos”, while Matt Rich suggested a subway was built to “keep the traffic flowing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But other readers suggested motorists were to blame for past gridlock by not planning ahead or following the council's advice - and said the works were essential.

Eddy Barker said: “Let’s face it. Every road in this country needs attention.14 years of withdrawing the money Government gives to councils.”

Richard Hunneybell Collings said: “They’re installing a wider foot bridge to allow more space for cyclists, runners, people with prams.”

Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide. It will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.