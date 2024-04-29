Tarn Lane Keighley: Man arrested after 14-year-old boy killed in Bradford horror crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley at 2.19pm yesterday (April 28)
A silver Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards Black Hill Lane at the time of the collision.
A 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life in a serious road traffic collision.
“His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area yesterday who saw the vehicle or collision of who may have dash cam footage to come forward.”
The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment, he was then arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or via the 101LiveChat quoting log 898 of April 28.