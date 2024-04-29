Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley at 2.19pm yesterday (April 28)

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards Black Hill Lane at the time of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley. Picture: Google

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life in a serious road traffic collision.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area yesterday who saw the vehicle or collision of who may have dash cam footage to come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment, he was then arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

Two other passengers in the car suffered minor injuries.