Starting today (Friday, April 5) drivers from a number of train operators including CrossCountry will walk out on strike, meaning all scheduled trains from the operator will be cancelled throughout the day with delays and last-minute cancellations possible into tomorrow (Saturday, April 6).

Richard Morris, CrossCountry's Service Delivery Director, said ahead of the strike: "We’re sorry to customers impacted by this latest round of industrial action. While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over these days, there is likely to be significant disruption for people planning to travel – especially on Saturday 6 April.”

Train drivers from the ASLEF union are taking industrial action this weekend with numerous services to and from Leeds cancelled. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire

On Saturday, drivers from LNER, Northern, and TransPennine Express (TPE) take industrial action. While LNER will continue to run a limited number of services throughout the day, Northern and TPE services will grind to a complete halt.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We are disappointed that ASLEF has chosen to call yet more strike action and we would encourage them to work with the rail industry so we can put an end to this dispute.

“We can only apologise to customers in the meantime for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause.”

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, added: “Unfortunately, strike action will once again, cause disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

“Sadly, we won’t be able to run any trains at all on Saturday 6 April, and some services will be affected this week by further industrial action.”

While some services will continue to run on different days throughout the weekend, cancellations from other operators may cause disruptions to connecting services.

As well as strikes, action short of strike by ASLEF members which started yesterday (Thursday, April 4) will continue until Saturday and between Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9, during which customers may face delays and cancellations.

When are train drivers walking out on industrial action?

Train drivers belonging to the ASLEF union will walk out on strike on different days depending on which train operator they work for.

On Friday, April 5, drivers from Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Railway and CrossCountry will walk out on strike.

The following day, on Saturday, April 6, Chiltern, LNER, Northern and TransPennine services will grind to a halt as drivers take industrial action. LNER will run 25% of its normal services throughout the day.

While not directly affecting any services in Leeds, drivers from C2C, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express and South Western Railway are striking on Monday, April 8, which may cause disruptions to any connecting trains.

LNER services to and from Leeds on Saturday, April 6

Despite strike action by ASLEF drivers, LNER has confirmed that more than 35 services (around 25% of normal services) between London, Edinburgh and West Yorkshire will run throughout the day.

The following northbound services will arrive at Leeds, where the service will terminate: 09.16, 11.16, 12.47, 15.47, 17.51 and 19.24.

The following southbound services will depart from Leeds: 07.37, 10.15, 12.15, 14.15, 16.45 and 18.45.