Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Elland Road and Cemetery Road shut

A host of fresh of road closures are set to be implemented across Leeds this week.
Elland Road and Cemetery Road, Beeston will be closed due to M621 junction 2 & 2A improvement works from Sunday, April 7 to Saturday, May 18.

Bus services 55 and 55C will divert via Wesley Street, Town Street, Beeston Road and Cemetery Road, while PR1 will be diverting via the M621. These works will be suspended on Tuesday, April 9 & Saturday, April 13 due to Leeds United home games.

In Rothwell, Ingram Parade, Park West and Park Lane will be closed due to resurfacing works from Sunday, April 7 to Sunday, April 28, 9.30am to 3pm daily. Services 9, 22, 444 and 446 will be diverted.

Church Lane, Garforth will also be closed due to resurfacing works on Tuesday 9 and Wednesday, April 10 from 6.30pm - 11pm each night. Service 163 will divert via Fairburn Drive, Selby Road, Lidgett Lane and Main Street.

Service 86 may face delay this week should the 6am reopening of the Armley Gyratory following works be delayed.

In a welcome boost to city services, Chadwick Street, Leeds Dock is set to finally reopen open from Sunday (April 7) after a near five week closure.

