The below details have been provided by National Highways about the diversion route in place:

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the A1(M) at J48, turn left then at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A168 and proceed for approximately 7.5 miles.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A168 and proceed for 0.5 miles.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A168 and proceed for approximately 2 miles.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the B6164 and proceed for 0.5 miles.

At the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the slip road and re-join the A1(M) southbound.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.