A1(M) crash: Serious collision near York closes motorway as traffic builds back to Wetherby and Leeds
The A1(M) was closed in both directions in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) following the collision.
The crash happened between junctions 47 and 48 towards York and miles of traffic built up on the northbound carriageway towards Wetherby and Leeds.
The northbound junction has since been partly reopened but the southbound remains closed while police and other emergency crews work at the scene.
Live as A1(M) closed following serious crash
Road remains closed
National Highways has released the below update saying that the southbound carriageway remains closed:
Latest picture
Below is the latest picture from one of the National Highways cameras on the A1(M) showing that traffic is still gridlocked on southbound carriageway but is running more smoothly on the northbound.
Diversion route
The below details have been provided by National Highways about the diversion route in place:
Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the A1(M) at J48, turn left then at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A168 and proceed for approximately 7.5 miles.
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A168 and proceed for 0.5 miles.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A168 and proceed for approximately 2 miles.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the B6164 and proceed for 0.5 miles.
- At the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the slip road and re-join the A1(M) southbound.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional 'X' feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
Closures likely in place 'all day'
North Yorkshire Police are leading the response and said that the southbound carriageway will likely remain closed throughout the day.
Delays of up to 60 minutes have been recorded on the southbound carriageway, with 30 minute delays on the northbound carriageway.
What we know
The A1(M) southbound has been fully closed since the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) following a serious collision.
The crash happened between junctions 48 and 47 towards York and the northbound carriageway was also closed for some time.
Two carriageways have since been reopened though delays of over an hour remaining for traffic that built up back to Wetherby.
Latest update
Below is the latest update on this incident from National Highways:
