Leeds East Airport: Two rushed to hospital after aeroplane crash at Church Fenton airfield
Emergency services attended reports of an air crash at East Leeds Airport in Church Fenton yesterday evening (Thursday, April 12).
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a collision involving a single light aeroplane just after 5.10pm.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Both of the plane’s occupants, two men in their 70s, have been taken to hospital with injuries.
“An investigation will be carried out in due course to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.”
East Leeds Airport, formerly RAF Church Fenton, is an air strip located between Leeds and York.
