Train operators Northern and TransPennine Express (TPE) have both urged its customers to plan ahead and make alternative arrangements for travel on Saturday (April 6).

During the upcoming ASLEF strike day, the train operators both said they will be unable to operate any services across the entirety of their networks.

The upcoming industrial action, which will see mainly train drivers from the ASLEF union walk out on strike on April 5, 6 and 8 depending on train operator, along with action short of strike between Thursday, April 4 and Saturday, April 6 and again from Monday, April 8 to Tuesday, April 9, is set to cause heavy disruption affecting numerous services.

Northern warned its customers that while its services will only be affected on the day of the strike, industrial action at other operators may cause disruptions and delays to connections.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We are disappointed that ASLEF has chosen to call yet more strike action and we would encourage them to work with the rail industry so we can put an end to this dispute.

“We can only apologise to customers in the meantime for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause."

TPE added that action short of strike taken before and after Saturday, April 6 is expected to cause disruption to its services.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, said: “We expect the action short of a strike to cause some disruption, delays and short-notice cancellations. I would advise customers to check very carefully before they travel and to allow extra time for any journeys.

“We’re extremely sorry for the impact this action will have for our customers and will do all we can to keep as many people on the move as possible.”

CrossCountry customers have also been warned that there will be no services on Friday, April 5, while other operators may be affected on any of the other days of planned industrial action.

Richard Morris, CrossCountry's Service Delivery Director, said: "We’re sorry to customers impacted by this latest round of industrial action. While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over these days, there is likely to be significant disruption for people planning to travel – especially on Saturday 6 April.

Customers travelling on any of the affected dates are urged to check all legs of their journey to stay up to date on any upcoming disruption.

When are train drivers walking out on industrial action?

Train drivers belonging to the ASLEF union will walk out on strike on different days depending on which train operator they work for.

On Friday, April 5, drivers from Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Railway and CrossCountry will walk out on strike.

The following day, on Saturday, April 6, Chiltern, LNER, Northern and TransPennine trains will grind to a halt as drivers walk out.