Located at Garforth station, the ‘Beacon' Bridge, so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts, is the first of its kind in the UK and will give passengers a safe, step-free option for the first time.
The new bridge was officially lifted into place over the weekend and Network Rail is hopeful it will be partly open to the public by mid/late June.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme visited the site on Monday morning for an exclusive look at installation works...
Part of the Garforth bridge deck being craned into place over the weekend. Photo: Network Rail
The ‘Beacon' Bridge is so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts and is the first of its kind in the UK. Photo: Simon Hulme
The bridge will give rail passengers a safe, step-free option at the station for the first time. Photo: Simon Hulme
A temporary footbridge has been put in place while workers continue to ready the new bridge. Photo: Simon Hulme
While the work takes place, the car park at Garforth will be reduced by around 60 spaces. Photo: Simon Hulme
Construction of the £6m investment – part of the Department for Transport’s Access for All programme – started at the end of May 2023. Photo: Simon Hulme
