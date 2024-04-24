11 pictures as UK's first 'beacon bridge' is lifted into place at Garforth train station in Leeds

A first of its kind railway bridge has been lifted into place in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Located at Garforth station, the ‘Beacon' Bridge, so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts, is the first of its kind in the UK and will give passengers a safe, step-free option for the first time.

The new bridge was officially lifted into place over the weekend and Network Rail is hopeful it will be partly open to the public by mid/late June.

Garforth’s previous Grade II listed bridge has been carefully removed and relocated to the Bredgar and Wormshill Light Railway in Kent.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme visited the site on Monday morning for an exclusive look at installation works...

Part of the Garforth bridge deck being craned into place over the weekend.

1. New 'beacon bridge' at Garforth station

Part of the Garforth bridge deck being craned into place over the weekend. Photo: Network Rail

Photo Sales
The ‘Beacon' Bridge is so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts and is the first of its kind in the UK.

2. New 'beacon bridge' at Garforth station

The ‘Beacon' Bridge is so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts and is the first of its kind in the UK. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The bridge will give rail passengers a safe, step-free option at the station for the first time.

3. New 'beacon bridge' at Garforth station

The bridge will give rail passengers a safe, step-free option at the station for the first time. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
A temporary footbridge has been put in place while workers continue to ready the new bridge.

4. New 'beacon bridge' at Garforth station

A temporary footbridge has been put in place while workers continue to ready the new bridge. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
While the work takes place, the car park at Garforth will be reduced by around 60 spaces.

5. New 'beacon bridge' at Garforth station

While the work takes place, the car park at Garforth will be reduced by around 60 spaces. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Construction of the £6m investment – part of the Department for Transport’s Access for All programme – started at the end of May 2023.

6. New 'beacon bridge' at Garforth station

Construction of the £6m investment – part of the Department for Transport’s Access for All programme – started at the end of May 2023. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGarforthTrainsNetwork Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.