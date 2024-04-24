Located at Garforth station, the ‘Beacon' Bridge, so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts, is the first of its kind in the UK and will give passengers a safe, step-free option for the first time.

The new bridge was officially lifted into place over the weekend and Network Rail is hopeful it will be partly open to the public by mid/late June.

Garforth’s previous Grade II listed bridge has been carefully removed and relocated to the Bredgar and Wormshill Light Railway in Kent.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme visited the site on Monday morning for an exclusive look at installation works...

Part of the Garforth bridge deck being craned into place over the weekend.

The 'Beacon' Bridge is so-called due to the striking design of its two lift shafts and is the first of its kind in the UK.

The bridge will give rail passengers a safe, step-free option at the station for the first time.

A temporary footbridge has been put in place while workers continue to ready the new bridge.

While the work takes place, the car park at Garforth will be reduced by around 60 spaces.