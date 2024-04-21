Morley station: Full listed delays as buses to replace trains in Leeds for month - everything you need to know
Changes to weekday services between Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Leeds will be in place for a four-week period from Monday, April 22 until Friday, May 17, as TRU complete major upgrades.
Amended timetables on both TransPennine and Northern services will be in place throughout the works. Here’s everything you need to know...
What work is taking place?
A total of 4000m of new track will be installed between Morley and Cottingley station while troughing will be fitted to hold 3500m of new signal cables.
While this takes place, engineers will also remove five redundant signal bases and undertake some work to the platforms at Morley station.
What is the work for?
The work is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, a multi-billion pound programme of rail upgrades between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.
Diversionary routes and rail replacement buses will keep people on the move, but passengers are advised to plan ahead and check nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.
What TransPennine Express services will be affected?
- Services between Huddersfield – Leeds will be diverted and will not run through Dewsbury.
- Rail replacement bus services will replace services between Huddersfield – Dewsbury – Leeds.
- Services from Hull will start/terminate at Leeds.
- Services from Saltburn to Manchester Airport will start/terminate at Manchester Victoria.
- Rail replacement buses will operate between Huddersfield – Manchester Airport via Stockport
What Northern services will be affected?
- Services between Leeds – Wigan via Brighouse will be diverted and will not run through Dewsbury.
- Rail replacement bus services will run between Halifax – Brighouse – Dewsbury – Leeds
Services between Marsden – Huddersfield – Heaton Lodge will also be affected on Saturdays and Sundays over the following weekend.
Chris Nutton, Major Projects Directors at TransPennine Express, said: “The major upgrade works that will be done between Huddersfield and Leeds over this four-week period are essential for the delivery of more reliable services for our customers.
“We will be running an amended timetable on our North route while these improvement works are being carried out, diverting trains between Huddersfield and Leeds.
“Rail replacement buses will also be in place to keep customers on the move for more local journeys. We’d like to advise customers to check before they travel.”
