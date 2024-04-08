Huddersfield Road, Mirfield: Motorbike rider suffers serious injuries after crash outside pub
Roads Policing officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of a collision outside the Pear Tree Inn on Huddersfield Road during the evening of Saturday, April 6.
Officers were called to the location at 6.16pm to a report a Range Rover Evoque and a Benelli Tornado motorcycle had been in collision.
The Range Rover, which had been travelling from the direction of Huddersfield, had slowed and was turning right into the pub car park when it was in collision with the scooter which had been oncoming from the opposite direction.
The male rider of the bike suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He continues to be treated for the injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
Anyone who saw the collision, either vehicle beforehand or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit referencing police log 1402 of April 6.
Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
