Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roads Policing officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of a collision outside the Pear Tree Inn on Huddersfield Road during the evening of Saturday, April 6.

Officers were called to the location at 6.16pm to a report a Range Rover Evoque and a Benelli Tornado motorcycle had been in collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Range Rover, which had been travelling from the direction of Huddersfield, had slowed and was turning right into the pub car park when it was in collision with the scooter which had been oncoming from the opposite direction.

The male rider of the bike suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He continues to be treated for the injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Anyone who saw the collision, either vehicle beforehand or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit referencing police log 1402 of April 6.