Jet2 confirms Fuerteventura flight diverted from Leeds Bradford Airport due to 'minor fault indication'

A flight from Leeds Bradford Airport had to diverted shortly after take-off due to a “minor fault”.
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:18 BST
Passengers on the 8.45am flight to the island of Fuerteventura this morning (Thursday) were re-directed to East Midlands Airport after the issues arose.

Concerns were raised on an aircraft spotters group on Facebook after it was noticed that the flight was “circling for 25 minutes over Leeds”.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Flight LS249 from Leeds Bradford to Fuerteventura followed standard procedure and diverted to East Midlands Airport this morning, due to a minor fault indication.

“The aircraft landed safely, and customers will be transferred onto a standby aircraft and flown to their destination.”

