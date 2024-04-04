Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers on the 8.45am flight to the island of Fuerteventura this morning (Thursday) were re-directed to East Midlands Airport after the issues arose.

Concerns were raised on an aircraft spotters group on Facebook after it was noticed that the flight was “circling for 25 minutes over Leeds”.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Flight LS249 from Leeds Bradford to Fuerteventura followed standard procedure and diverted to East Midlands Airport this morning, due to a minor fault indication.