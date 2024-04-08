Storm Kathleen: Hair-raising footage shows plane abort landing at Leeds Bradford Airport during heavy winds
The footage, taken by Blue Sky Live Aviation, shows a Wizz Air plane from Bucharest make for the runway while battered by winds on Saturday (April 6).
Just before touching the runway, the pilot decides to abort the landing and circle around for a second attempt.
Storm Kathleen brought winds of up to 60mph across the UK, particularly across the West.
More footage, taken by Kay Thompson, 33, show another plane make a bumpy landing at the airport.
Kay, from Leeds, said: “Obviously there were really strong winds, and I just noticed the planes were coming in sideways.
“We usually go [to the airport] when it’s windy because we like to see if there’s going to be any go-arounds.
“A go-around is basically where they almost touch down but can’t land safely so take off again - it only happens in really bad weather.
“[Leeds Bradford Airport] is the highest airport in the UK which is good for planes taking off but causes a lot of problems when its windy because it’s so high up.”
