Police are appealing for witnesses or video footage following the road traffic collision in which the driver suffered serious injuries.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 5.25am yesterday morning (April 21) on the eastbound carriageway of the A6120 ring road between the junctions of Otley Road and Long Causeway.

It involved a black convertible Mercedes A350.

The male driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage of it, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit.