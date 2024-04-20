For families looking to save some cash on a holiday, these are Jet2's 15 cheapest summer holiday flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Note that prices include flights from Leeds Bradford Airport only and does not include accommodation.
1. Dubrovnik, Croatia
Fly straight to the Croatian seaside city from just £35 in April. Photo: Epics/Getty Images
2. Paris, France
Explore Paris with flights from just £35. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
3. Verona, Italy
Jet2 flights to the city in northern Italy are available from £39. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
4. Prague, Czech Republic
Flights to Prague this spring and summer are available from £35. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
5. Skiathos, Greece
Explore the Greek island Skiathos with flights starting in July from £47. Photo: Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images
6. Bergen, Norway
Bergen is just a trip from Leeds with flights available from £35. Photo: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images
