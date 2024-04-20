The 15 cheapest Jet2 holiday destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport for Summer 2024

There's still time to book a summer getaway in 2024.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Jet2’s Summer 2024 scheme includes dozens of destinations between April and October, with many available for under £50.

For families looking to save some cash on a holiday, these are Jet2's 15 cheapest summer holiday flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Note that prices include flights from Leeds Bradford Airport only and does not include accommodation.

Fly straight to the Croatian seaside city from just £35 in April.

1. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Fly straight to the Croatian seaside city from just £35 in April. Photo: Epics/Getty Images

Explore Paris with flights from just £35.

2. Paris, France

Explore Paris with flights from just £35. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jet2 flights to the city in northern Italy are available from £39.

3. Verona, Italy

Jet2 flights to the city in northern Italy are available from £39. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Flights to Prague this spring and summer are available from £35.

4. Prague, Czech Republic

Flights to Prague this spring and summer are available from £35. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Explore the Greek island Skiathos with flights starting in July from £47.

5. Skiathos, Greece

Explore the Greek island Skiathos with flights starting in July from £47. Photo: Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images

Bergen is just a trip from Leeds with flights available from £35.

6. Bergen, Norway

Bergen is just a trip from Leeds with flights available from £35. Photo: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

