All 9 food and drink offerings inside Leeds Bradford Airport and their opening times

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.

The airport offers a range of food and drink options whether you are looking for a fast food quick fix or somewhere to sit with a drink while waiting on your flight.

These range from fast food straight from the grill at Burger King to the Saltaire Bar & Eatery's offerings of a food menu full of favourites to a well-stocked bar.

Here are the nine food and drink options inside Leeds Bradford Airport and their opening times...

1 . Burger King - after security Burger King is open from the time of the first departing flight until 7pm Sunday-Friday (closing at 3.30pm Saturday) subject to the flight schedule. Photo: Oliwier Brzezinski/Google

2 . Cabin Bar - after security Cabin Bar is open from the time of the first departing flight until 6.30pm Sunday-Friday (closing at 4.30pm Saturday) subject to the flight schedule. Photo: Stephen Eld/Google

3 . Caffè Ritazza - before security Caffè Ritazza is open from 5am until the last arriving flight each day. Photo: Caffè Ritazza LBA/Google

4 . Camden Food Co - after security Camden Food Co. is open from the time of the first departing flight until 7pm Sunday-Friday (closing at 3.30pm Saturday) subject to the flight schedule. Photo: Justin Keenan/Google

5 . Starbucks Coffee - after security Starbucks Coffee is open from the time of the first departing flight until final departure Tuesday-Sunday (closing at 6.30pm Monday) subject to the flight schedule. Photo: Edyta Morawska/Google