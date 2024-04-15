Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Meadow Lane slip road and Mill Hill shut
Meadow Lane Slip Road, Leeds city centre will be closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, April 17 to Friday, June 28, 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday only.
12, 13, 13A and 47 towards Hunslet will divert accordingly while the services towards Leeds will maintain their normal routes.
Mill Hill, Leeds city centre will also be closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, April 17 to Friday, April 19, 11.30pm to 5am each night. Service 1 will divert.
Meanwhile Leeds Vaisakhi Parade will take place on Saturday, April 20 from 10am to 2pm and from 3pm to 6pm.
Rolling road closures will be in place throughout the event and Arriva 163, 168, First and The Harrogate Bus Company services will all divert away from the city centre.
In Morley, Middleton Road will remain closed due to emergency works until further notice. Services 65 and 201 diverting via Fountain Street, High Street and Magpie Lane.
Elsewhere, Elland Road and Cemetery Road, Beeston will remain closed due to M621 junction 2 & 2A improvement works from Sunday, April 7 to Saturday, May 18.
In a welcome boost to city services, Church Lane in Garforth has reopened following road resurfacing works - service 163 will return to its normal route.
