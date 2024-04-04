Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A65 junction in Kirkstall, which connects Abbey Road, Kirkstall Lane and Kirkstall Road, has been the scene of numerous crashes recently.

Residents recently voiced their concern to the YEP after there was three crashes within the space of a week, with one resident saying: "It's all designed wrong. It's horrendous."

"It's as though someone needs to die before something's done."

Data provided by the council showed that since 2020 there has been 14 recorded injury collisions at the junction, four of which were "serious".

Those living and working near the junction stressed that there are problems on a near-daily basis though, adding that the main cause of crashes is due to some motorists running red lights and the insistence of some drivers to ignore the no-right-turn signs in place.

They also stressed their concerns that the building of new housing developments nearby, one of which is for 263 homes, will only further increase the issues.

A petition has now been set up by local resident Stuart Long demanding the council make the junction “safe for pedestrians and road users”.

The petition, which can be viewed by clicking here, reads: “We the citizens and users of the Kirkstall Ward in and around the junction at the A65 with Kirkstall Lane & Bridge Road call on Leeds City Council to make urgent works to stop road collisions and protect the public while crossing the junction as drivers illegally make right turns in contravention to highway layout as well as legislation. “We further note that 14 persons have been injured in recent years and further housing developments in the area will only make matters more dangerous and worse.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council responded: “We are aware of local concerns about safety at this busy junction, with the primary cause of collisions there being driver error.

“Following a successful application by the council to the Department for Transport last year for relevant powers, new traffic cameras are due to be installed at the site in May this year and it is hoped they will lead to a reduction in the number of collisions.

“The cameras will enforce two prohibited right turns, one from the A65 Abbey Road into Bridge Road and the other from Bridge Road onto the A65 Commercial Road.

“Further to this, the council has commissioned a traffic survey that will allow us to review signal timings at the junction and consider other possible measures to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.