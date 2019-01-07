The owners of Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds have bought a pub in Meanwood

A pub in Meanwood has been purchased by the owners of popular city centre venue Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen.

The True Briton on Stainbeck Road is now under the ownership of Rose Thirteen Ltd, who also run Headrow House.

The pub has been sold by Aprirose, who took over more than 70 former Mitchells and Butler sites across the UK in 2017, including five in Leeds. They became part of the Milton brand, but Aprirose announced in December that several of the pubs would shut due to changing trading conditions, including Barley Mow in Bramley.

The new managers hinted that they will welcome Leeds United fans.

They hope the new venue - whose name has not been confirmed - will host live music, comedy, art and film nights. It will have fast food counters, two bars and a roof terrace.

Rose Thirteen Ltd CEO James Stuart said:-

“We are delighted to have secured this well-known public house; we like drinking beer, watching footie and we will offer a great Sunday roast. Hopefully Leeds United Football Club will return to the Premiership next year and this will be the place to be.”

The sale was handled by Simon Hall of leisure property specialist Fleurets, who added:-

“There was a lot of interest in this property and I am delighted that the successful purchaser will be investing in it as a pub/restaurant.”

The other Milton pubs in Leeds - the Victoria Hotel and Shenanigans in the city centre and Vesper Gate in Kirkstall - are continuing to trade as normal. The Barley Mow remains on the market.