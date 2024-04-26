Leeds trains: Person dies after being injured on train tracks between Sowerby Bridge and Halifax

A person has died after being injured on a railway line in West Yorkshire.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:04 BST
Emergency services were called to the tracks near Sowerby Bridge railway station at around 3.37pm yesterday (Thursday April 24).

British Transport Police had received a report of a casualty on the tracks and paramedics were also sent to the line.

A person has died after being injured on the railway line new Sowerby Bridge station (File photo by Google)
A person has died after being injured on the railway line new Sowerby Bridge station (File photo by Google)

A police spokesperson has now confirmed that the injured person was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said: “Officers were called to the line near Sowerby Bridge railway station at around 3.37pm yesterday (25 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Trains between Leeds and Manchester were cancelled or delayed yesterday afternoon following the incident. All disruption has now cleared.

