Leeds trains: Person dies after being injured on train tracks between Sowerby Bridge and Halifax
Emergency services were called to the tracks near Sowerby Bridge railway station at around 3.37pm yesterday (Thursday April 24).
British Transport Police had received a report of a casualty on the tracks and paramedics were also sent to the line.
A police spokesperson has now confirmed that the injured person was pronounced dead at the scene.
They said: “Officers were called to the line near Sowerby Bridge railway station at around 3.37pm yesterday (25 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Trains between Leeds and Manchester were cancelled or delayed yesterday afternoon following the incident. All disruption has now cleared.
