Emergency services called to Jet2 flight at Leeds Bradford Airport after reports of sickness

Emergency services were called to a flight at Leeds Bradford Airport after reports of several passengers falling ill.

Two ambulances, three rapid response units and the Hazardous Area Response Team were called at 9.44pm on Saturday, September 1 after four passengers were reported as feeling ill on a flight back to Leeds Bradford Airport from Salou.

READ: Chainsaw possibly used to remove ATM from Leeds Post Office

One passenger on board the flight who wished to remain anonymous told the YEP: "We were stuck on the run way for nearly a hour waiting for the emergency services to attend and give us the all clear."

West Yorkshire Police Sergeant Chris Brumfitt tweeted to say: "Joint emergency service response to Leeds / Bradford airport tonight after reports of a number of people falling ill on an in-bound flight. Fortunately nothing more than a sickness bug."

No one was taken to hospital.

Emergency services called to Jet2 flight at Leeds Bradford Airport

READ: Teenager suffers serious injuries after collision involving car in Leeds

A Jet2 Spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the crew on board flight LS298 from Reus to Leeds Bradford Airport arranged an ambulance for two passengers who were taken ill.

"The crew were alerted to a further two, non-associated cases of passengers feeling unwell on board.

"On arrival, as a precaution they were immediately checked over in the ambulance before heading home.

"All other passengers disembarked as normal and continued their journeys. The safety and care of our customers is always our first priority.’’