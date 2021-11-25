Rhinos' Headingley Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos visit Betfred Super League newcomers Toulouse Olympique's Stade Ernest Wallon for the first time on Saturday, July 16 and cross the Channel again two weeks later to face 2021 table toppers Catalans Dragons.

They are back in France again a month later, making a second journey to Catalans' Stade Gilbert Brutus on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

Coach Richard Agar's side have also been handed two away fixtures at Salford Red Devils, while their repeat home matches are against Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants.

Rhinos' new signing James Bentley could face his former club St Helens at Headingley on April 1. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Most evening matches next year are due to kick off at 8pm, 15 minutes later than in the past two seasons.

Rhinos' full 2022 Super League schedule is:

February

Sat 12: Warrington H 12.30pm **

Fri 18: Wigan A 8pm *

Thur 24: Catalans H 8pm *

March

Thur 3: Wakefield A 8pm *

Thur 10: Hull H 8pm *

Fri 18: Salford A 8pm *

April

Fri 1: St Helens H 8pm *

Thur 14: Huddersfield H 8pm

Mon 18: Castleford A 3pm *

Fri 22: Toulouse H 8pm

Fri 29: Hull KR H 8pm

May

Sun 15: Salford A 3pm

Fri 20: Wakefield H 8pm

June

Fri 3: Warrington A 8pm *

Fri 10: Huddersfield A 7.45pm

Thur 23: St Helens A 8pm

July

Sat 2: Hull FC A 3pm

Sat 9: Castleford Magic Weekend, Newcastle 7pm

Sat 16: Toulouse A 6pm

Thur 21: Wigan H 8pm

Sat 30: Catalans A 7pm

August

Sun 7: Salford H 3pm

Sun 14: Hull KR A 3pm

Fri 19: Warrington H 8pm

Thur 25: Huddersfield H 8pm

Mon 29: Catalans A 7pm

September

Sat 3: Castleford H 3pm

All fixtures are subject to change

* Denotes live on Sky Sports