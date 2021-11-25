Leeds Rhinos fixtures 2022
Leeds Rhinos will travel to France three times next season - including twice in 15 days.
Rhinos visit Betfred Super League newcomers Toulouse Olympique's Stade Ernest Wallon for the first time on Saturday, July 16 and cross the Channel again two weeks later to face 2021 table toppers Catalans Dragons.
They are back in France again a month later, making a second journey to Catalans' Stade Gilbert Brutus on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.
Coach Richard Agar's side have also been handed two away fixtures at Salford Red Devils, while their repeat home matches are against Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants.
Most evening matches next year are due to kick off at 8pm, 15 minutes later than in the past two seasons.
Rhinos' full 2022 Super League schedule is:
February
Sat 12: Warrington H 12.30pm **
Fri 18: Wigan A 8pm *
Thur 24: Catalans H 8pm *
March
Thur 3: Wakefield A 8pm *
Thur 10: Hull H 8pm *
Fri 18: Salford A 8pm *
April
Fri 1: St Helens H 8pm *
Thur 14: Huddersfield H 8pm
Mon 18: Castleford A 3pm *
Fri 22: Toulouse H 8pm
Fri 29: Hull KR H 8pm
May
Sun 15: Salford A 3pm
Fri 20: Wakefield H 8pm
June
Fri 3: Warrington A 8pm *
Fri 10: Huddersfield A 7.45pm
Thur 23: St Helens A 8pm
July
Sat 2: Hull FC A 3pm
Sat 9: Castleford Magic Weekend, Newcastle 7pm
Sat 16: Toulouse A 6pm
Thur 21: Wigan H 8pm
Sat 30: Catalans A 7pm
August
Sun 7: Salford H 3pm
Sun 14: Hull KR A 3pm
Fri 19: Warrington H 8pm
Thur 25: Huddersfield H 8pm
Mon 29: Catalans A 7pm
September
Sat 3: Castleford H 3pm
All fixtures are subject to change
* Denotes live on Sky Sports
** Denotes live on Channel 4