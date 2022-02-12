James Bentley was sent off for a high tackle and Brad Dwyer sin-binned for a late hit during the 22-20 defeat.

Both are facing a possible ban and Leeds also lost Richie Myler with a groin injury.

David Fusitu’a took a knock to the head and Harry Newman missed the game because of a hamstring strain.

Richie Myler was hurt in the first half of the loss to Warrington. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Rhyse Martin played despite the sudden death of his father earlier this week, but the club are hoping to arrange for him to travel to Australia to be with his family in the next few days.

After the game, Myler said he was “sore” and Agar added:

Agar said “we’ll have to see” if Fusitu’a is available for Friday and of Myler, he said: “It’s early days, but he wasn’t good enough to continue.

“We will have a fair few selection issues looking into next week.”

The coach had “no complaints” about the red card shown to Leeds’ debutant James Bentley in the first half, but was angered no action was taken against Ben Currie soon afterwards for his challenge on Fusitu’a.

“Ben Currie knocked David Fusitu’a out and we didn’t get a penalty,” Agar said

“I have no arguments with Bentos.

“He has hit him in the head with a high shot and under the current directives we can start to expect that [a red card].

Of Rhinos’ performance, Agar said: “It was a very tough loss.

“The boys are hurting, I felt we dominated the game for large parts, with 12 men and with 11 men.

“Unfortunately, that caught up with us right at the death. I felt we definitely deserved something out of the game.

“I felt an awful lot went against us and our boys tried tremendously hard to ride it out.

“I am proud of the effort.”