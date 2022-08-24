Leeds Rhinos reaction: Rohan Smith hails 'brave' performance in win over Giants

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake Austin scored three minutes from time to secure Rhinos’ sixth straight win.

That moved them three points clear of Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers, who both play their game in hand on Thursday before meeting at the Jungle four days later.

In a stormy game, Leeds’ Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer were both yellow carded, along with Chris Hill and Joe Greenwood of Giants.

No hiding Blake Austin's delight after his last-gasp winning try for Rhinos against Giants. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith said: “It was another brave performance, we defended really well.

“We were down to 12 men for a lot of it and got some injuries and we stayed reasonably calm - but the attack was a complete mess again.

“The pleasing part is how together they are, to keep finding a way to win.

“I’d say the better team won.”

Leeds players celebrate Blake Austin’s winning try against Giants. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Of the yellow cards, Smith said: “I am not a big fan of people getting sin-binned in general.

“I wouldn’t have been any of the sin-bins as necessary, but I am sure the powers that be will give me a call if they want my opinion.”

Liam Sutcliffe is being assessed after suffering a “bang on his knee”.

Morgan Gannon sustained a rib injury in the second half.

Rhinos celebrate their 18-14 win over Giants. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Visiting coach Ian Watson felt Giants were the better team for all but the first five minutes of each half and disputed Chris Hill’s sin-binning which led to Rhinos’ winning try.