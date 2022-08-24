Leeds Rhinos reaction: Rohan Smith hails 'brave' performance in win over Giants
Boss Rohan Smith saluted a “brave performance” after Leeds Rhinos’ 18-14 win over Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday.
Blake Austin scored three minutes from time to secure Rhinos’ sixth straight win.
That moved them three points clear of Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers, who both play their game in hand on Thursday before meeting at the Jungle four days later.
In a stormy game, Leeds’ Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer were both yellow carded, along with Chris Hill and Joe Greenwood of Giants.
Smith said: “It was another brave performance, we defended really well.
“We were down to 12 men for a lot of it and got some injuries and we stayed reasonably calm - but the attack was a complete mess again.
“The pleasing part is how together they are, to keep finding a way to win.
“I’d say the better team won.”
Of the yellow cards, Smith said: “I am not a big fan of people getting sin-binned in general.
“I wouldn’t have been any of the sin-bins as necessary, but I am sure the powers that be will give me a call if they want my opinion.”
Liam Sutcliffe is being assessed after suffering a “bang on his knee”.
Morgan Gannon sustained a rib injury in the second half.
Visiting coach Ian Watson felt Giants were the better team for all but the first five minutes of each half and disputed Chris Hill’s sin-binning which led to Rhinos’ winning try.
“I didn’t think he deserved a yellow card,” Watson said of Hill.