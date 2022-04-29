Gannon Ball: Young forward Morgan Gannon is congratulated after scoring Leeds Rhinos’ second try in the 12-0 Betfred Super League win over Hull KR last night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rhinos’ second successive win lifted them two places to ninth in Betfred Super League. It was Jones-Buchanan’s final match in charge before new boss Rohan Smith arrives on Tuesday.

“I’m over the moon,” Jones-Buchanan said.

“I’ve spoken about what’s happening below the tip of the iceberg, but it is a results-based industry and that’s what people want to see.

“They have got there through hard work and tipping in for each other.

“The boys believe and they know before the fun comes hard work.

“We can kick on now.”

Smith will be at the helm when Rhinos return to action at Salford Red Devils two weeks tomorrow.

Having collected five points from their last four games, Jones-Buchanan feels he will hand the team over to the new man in good shape.

He said: “When Rohan gets here he can pick it up and kick on and these boys can go as far as they want.

“I’ve texted him and said they are all yours – they are ready for it.

“He is going to be outstanding and look at how many players we have got to come back in.