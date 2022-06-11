Rhinos went 22-0 down in the opening 31 minutes and, though they improved after that, there was no way back.

It was a tough evening for Leeds who were without captain Kruise Leeming because of illness, but Harry Newman's return from long-term injury was one positive.

Here's how the players rated in Rhinos' 30-16 defeat.

1. Zak Hardaker (Squad number 33) Not his best game, but he did well with Rhinos' final try 5

2. David Fusitu'a (no 2) Some strong carries, but the game might have been different if he'd taken his early chance 6

3. Rhyse Martin (no 12) Worked hard in a lost cause 6

4. Liam Sutcliffe (no 4) Steady, got over the line in the second half and made a try-saver 6