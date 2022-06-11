Leeds Rhinos: Player ratings from 30-16 Super League defeat at Huddersfield Giants

A disastrous start cost Leeds Rhinos any chance of victory at Huddersfield Giants.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 1:23 am

Rhinos went 22-0 down in the opening 31 minutes and, though they improved after that, there was no way back.

It was a tough evening for Leeds who were without captain Kruise Leeming because of illness, but Harry Newman's return from long-term injury was one positive.

Here's how the players rated in Rhinos' 30-16 defeat.

1. Zak Hardaker (Squad number 33)

Not his best game, but he did well with Rhinos' final try 5

2. David Fusitu'a (no 2)

Some strong carries, but the game might have been different if he'd taken his early chance 6

3. Rhyse Martin (no 12)

Worked hard in a lost cause 6

4. Liam Sutcliffe (no 4)

Steady, got over the line in the second half and made a try-saver 6

