Rhinos went 22-0 down in the opening 31 minutes and, though they improved after that, there was no way back.
It was a tough evening for Leeds who were without captain Kruise Leeming because of illness, but Harry Newman's return from long-term injury was one positive.
Here's how the players rated in Rhinos' 30-16 defeat.
1. Zak Hardaker (Squad number 33)
Not his best game, but he did well with Rhinos' final try 5
Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com
2. David Fusitu'a (no 2)
Some strong carries, but the game might have been different if he'd taken his early chance 6
Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com
3. Rhyse Martin (no 12)
Worked hard in a lost cause 6
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Liam Sutcliffe (no 4)
Steady, got over the line in the second half and made a try-saver 6
Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com