Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Player ratings

Another defeat for Leeds Rhinos, but - despite the 26-0 scoreline - they put in an improved effort against a below-strength St Helens.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 8:47 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 8:48 am

Leeds were in the game until Saints scored back to back tries late in the third quarter and, but for a couple of disallowed tries, the outcome could have been much closer.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

Cameron Smith on the attack for Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

1 Jack Walker: Took some hammer but got back up 6

29 Liam Tindall: Finding it tough physically but some good signs 5

20 Tom Briscoe: Sold but nothing spectacular 5

23 Jack Broadbent: Early missed tackle cost a try 5

5 Ash Handley: Unlucky with attempted intercepts and is trying very hard 6

6 Blake Austin: Better effort but nothing came off 6

4 Liam Sutcliffe: Kicks forced some errors 5

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Kept going despite heavy knocks 6

9 Kruise Leeming: A big effort in a lost cause, again 7

10 Matt Prior: Attempted to go forward 6

11 James Bentley: Steady performance against his former side 5

12 Rhyse Martin: Tried to make things happen 6

17 Cameron Smith: Had a dig throughout 6

Subs

25 James Donaldson: Lifted the tempo for a spell 6

21 Morgan Gannon: Bright performance 7

27 Muizz Mustapha: Came on in final quarter 5

24 Jarrod O’Connor: Worked hard 5

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby 7

2 Tommy Makinson 7

23 Konrad Hurrell 7

4 Mark Percival 8

27 Jon Bennison 7

6 Jonny Lomax 8

7 Lewis Dodd 7

17 Agnatius Paasi 7

9 James Roby 7

15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 7

12 Joe Batchelor 8

16 Curtis Sironen 8

13 Morgan Knowles 8

Subs

14 Joey Lussickj 7

24 Dan Norman 7

26 Sam Royle 6

19 Jake Wingfield 6

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 7

Attendance: 14,083

