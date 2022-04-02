Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Player ratings
Another defeat for Leeds Rhinos, but - despite the 26-0 scoreline - they put in an improved effort against a below-strength St Helens.
Leeds were in the game until Saints scored back to back tries late in the third quarter and, but for a couple of disallowed tries, the outcome could have been much closer.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: Took some hammer but got back up 6
29 Liam Tindall: Finding it tough physically but some good signs 5
20 Tom Briscoe: Sold but nothing spectacular 5
23 Jack Broadbent: Early missed tackle cost a try 5
5 Ash Handley: Unlucky with attempted intercepts and is trying very hard 6
6 Blake Austin: Better effort but nothing came off 6
4 Liam Sutcliffe: Kicks forced some errors 5
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Kept going despite heavy knocks 6
9 Kruise Leeming: A big effort in a lost cause, again 7
10 Matt Prior: Attempted to go forward 6
11 James Bentley: Steady performance against his former side 5
12 Rhyse Martin: Tried to make things happen 6
17 Cameron Smith: Had a dig throughout 6
Subs
25 James Donaldson: Lifted the tempo for a spell 6
21 Morgan Gannon: Bright performance 7
27 Muizz Mustapha: Came on in final quarter 5
24 Jarrod O’Connor: Worked hard 5
St Helens
1 Jack Welsby 7
2 Tommy Makinson 7
23 Konrad Hurrell 7
4 Mark Percival 8
27 Jon Bennison 7
6 Jonny Lomax 8
7 Lewis Dodd 7
17 Agnatius Paasi 7
9 James Roby 7
15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 7
12 Joe Batchelor 8
16 Curtis Sironen 8
13 Morgan Knowles 8
Subs
14 Joey Lussickj 7
24 Dan Norman 7
26 Sam Royle 6
19 Jake Wingfield 6
Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 7
Attendance: 14,083
