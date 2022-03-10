Leeds Rhinos players looking dejected during the Betfred Super League match at Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Picture date: Thursday March 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYL Leeds. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

It was Rhinos’ fourth defeat in five games this season and Agar admitted he needs to get more out of his players, though he insisted: “I think we can.”

Rhinos were 31-0 behind before tries by Tom Briscoe and Liam Sutcliffe in the final five minutes denied Hull a clean sheet. The late scores could not disguise the fact it was a dismal night for Rhinos and Agar, below, admitted his side’s first half performance, when they went 18-0 down, was embarrassing.

He said: “It’s not good enough for a club with the talent we’ve got and I will take full responsibility for it.”

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos. Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar. 3rd March 2022.

The boss accused his players of lacking intent.

“I thought the first try typified where we were defensively,” he said. “That’s not a technical thing, it is attitude.

“We got smashed in possession and I don’t think we had any answer to it.

“It was a majorly tough one. I thought we had a good week, but the signs were there from the first couple of sets.”

Of what went wrong, Agar admitted: “I am struggling to get my head round why we had such a lack of desire defensively to get the job done.”

Hull coach Brett Hodgson described his side’s performance as “outstanding”.