Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar takes the blame for sorry home defeat by Hull
BOSS RICHARD Agar took “full responsibility” for Leeds Rhinos shocking 31-8 home loss to Hull last night.
It was Rhinos’ fourth defeat in five games this season and Agar admitted he needs to get more out of his players, though he insisted: “I think we can.”
Rhinos were 31-0 behind before tries by Tom Briscoe and Liam Sutcliffe in the final five minutes denied Hull a clean sheet. The late scores could not disguise the fact it was a dismal night for Rhinos and Agar, below, admitted his side’s first half performance, when they went 18-0 down, was embarrassing.
He said: “It’s not good enough for a club with the talent we’ve got and I will take full responsibility for it.”
The boss accused his players of lacking intent.
“I thought the first try typified where we were defensively,” he said. “That’s not a technical thing, it is attitude.
“We got smashed in possession and I don’t think we had any answer to it.
“It was a majorly tough one. I thought we had a good week, but the signs were there from the first couple of sets.”
Of what went wrong, Agar admitted: “I am struggling to get my head round why we had such a lack of desire defensively to get the job done.”
Hull coach Brett Hodgson described his side’s performance as “outstanding”.
“From one-17 I can’t be unhappy with anyone,” he said.