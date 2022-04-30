Rhinos' scratch side, missing 13 players through injury or suspension, continued their recent improvement to end Rovers' six-match winning streak.
Teenagers Morgan Gannon, Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield impressed again and Rhyse Martin and Bodene Thompson also caught the eye in a solid team performance.
Here's how the players rated, plus marks for Hull KR and referee James Child.
1. Jack Broadbent (squad number 23)
Very solid, had to wait for his chance, but has taken it with both hands 8
2. Liam Tindall (29)
Never quite broke free, but had a couple of good runs and took some stopping 7
3. Rhyse Martin (12)
Close to, if not the, man of the match - a dynamic performance out of position in the backs 8
4. Max Simpson (28)
A shame his late touchdown was ruled out, the 17-year-old stood up and impressed again 7
