Leeds Rhinos 20 Warrington Wolves 22: Peter Smith’s player ratings
Leeds Rhinos suffered a heartbreaking 22-20 defeat at the hands of Warrington Wolves in their Betfred Super League season opener at Headingley on Saturday. Here Peter Smith rates the players’ performances:
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: Impressive return after a year out, unlucky not to score 8/10
2 David Fusitu’a: Couple of errors, should have gone straight off after heavy knock 7/10
20 Tom Briscoe: Really solid, playing centre and wing 8/10
4 Liam Sutcliffe: Had a dig in difficult circumstances 7/10
5 Ash Handley: Terrific try, safe and ran really hard 8/10
16 Richie Myler: Early injury blow 6/10
7 Aidan Sezer: Good debut, pulled the strings 8/10
13 Zane Tetevano: First try scorer of the season, ran hard 8/10
9 Kruise Leeming: Outstanding effort at hooker and half-back 9/10
10 Matt Prior: A try and some big stints 8/10
11 James Bentley: Early red card made it a debut to forget 6/10
12 Rhyse Martin: Put himself about in truly courageous effort 9/10
17 Cameron Smith: Justified the start with big performance 8/10
Substitutes:
25 James Donaldson: Limited time but made an impact 7/10
21 Morgan Gannon:High-quality effort in second half 9/10
14 Brad Dwyer: Sin-bin apart, very good 8/10
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Lifted the tempo with powerful stints 8/10
Warrington Wolves
1 Stefan Ratchford: 8/10
2 Josh Charnley: 7/10
3 Peter Mata’utia: 7/10
23 Connor Wrench: 7/10
5 Matty Ashton: 7/10
5 Gareth Widdop: 8/10
7 George Williams: 7/10
19 Rob Mulhern: 7/10
9 Daryl Clark: 7/10
10 Mike Cooper: 7/10
11 Ben Currie: 7/10
12 Oliver Holmes: 7/10
17 Matt Davis: 7/10
Substitutes:
15 Joe Bullock: 8/10
16 Danny Walker: 7/10
8 Joe Philbin: 7/10
14 Jason Clark: 7/10
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield): 5/10
Attendance: 14,135.