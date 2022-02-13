Leeds Rhinos 20 Warrington Wolves 22: Peter Smith’s player ratings

Leeds Rhinos suffered a heartbreaking 22-20 defeat at the hands of Warrington Wolves in their Betfred Super League season opener at Headingley on Saturday. Here Peter Smith rates the players’ performances:

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:56 am

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker: Impressive return after a year out, unlucky not to score 8/10

2 David Fusitu’a: Couple of errors, should have gone straight off after heavy knock 7/10

Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming is stopped in the closing moments by Warrington's Ben Currie and Ron Mulhern. Picture: Tony Johnson.

20 Tom Briscoe: Really solid, playing centre and wing 8/10

4 Liam Sutcliffe: Had a dig in difficult circumstances 7/10

5 Ash Handley: Terrific try, safe and ran really hard 8/10

16 Richie Myler: Early injury blow 6/10

Leeds Rhinos' Aidan Sezer on the charge against Warrington. Picture: Tony Johnson.

7 Aidan Sezer: Good debut, pulled the strings 8/10

13 Zane Tetevano: First try scorer of the season, ran hard 8/10

9 Kruise Leeming: Outstanding effort at hooker and half-back 9/10

10 Matt Prior: A try and some big stints 8/10

Rhyse Martin is tackled by Warrington's Oliver Holmes and George Williams. Picture: Tony Johnson.

11 James Bentley: Early red card made it a debut to forget 6/10

12 Rhyse Martin: Put himself about in truly courageous effort 9/10

17 Cameron Smith: Justified the start with big performance 8/10

Substitutes:

25 James Donaldson: Limited time but made an impact 7/10

21 Morgan Gannon:High-quality effort in second half 9/10

14 Brad Dwyer: Sin-bin apart, very good 8/10

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Lifted the tempo with powerful stints 8/10

Warrington Wolves

1 Stefan Ratchford: 8/10

2 Josh Charnley: 7/10

3 Peter Mata’utia: 7/10

23 Connor Wrench: 7/10

5 Matty Ashton: 7/10

5 Gareth Widdop: 8/10

7 George Williams: 7/10

19 Rob Mulhern: 7/10

9 Daryl Clark: 7/10

10 Mike Cooper: 7/10

11 Ben Currie: 7/10

12 Oliver Holmes: 7/10

17 Matt Davis: 7/10

Substitutes:

15 Joe Bullock: 8/10

16 Danny Walker: 7/10

8 Joe Philbin: 7/10

14 Jason Clark: 7/10

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield): 5/10

Attendance: 14,135.

