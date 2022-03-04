Wakefield Trinity 18 Leeds Rhinos 34: Player ratings from big Super League derby
Leeds Rhinos got off the mark in Betfred Super League with a convincing 34-18 win at injury-hit Wakefield Trinity.
Rhinos raced into a 30-0 half-time lead, before Trinity steadied the ship and regained some pride after the break.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: Terrific return to form, outstanding first half 8
2 David Fusitu’a: Strong finish for the opening try 7
3 Harry Newman: Looked sharp, good try, but injury concern 8
4 Liam Sutcliffe: Provided good service for his winger 7
5 Ash Handley: Sent a message to England coach with fine hat-trick 8
6 Blake Austin: Attacked well, kept things moving 7
7 Aidan Sezer: Dangerous kicks, shifted the ball nicely 7
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Strong effort up front 7
9 Kruise Leeming: Late sin-binning, but worked hard 7
10 Matt Prior: Big spells, some good offloads 8
21 Morgan Gannon: Scored a try and an assist 8
12 Rhyse Martin: Welcome return, some touchline goals 8
13 Zane Tetevano: Powerful in the middle, strong charges 7
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer: Came on for the last 10 minutes 6
17 Cameron Smith: Effective off the bench 7
19 Bodene Thompson: Solid work in the middle 7
20 Tom Briscoe: Replaced Newman in second half 6
Wakefield Trinity
1 Max Jowitt 6
2 Tom Johnstone 6
13 Jay Pitts 5
16 James Batchelor 5
27 Lewis Murphy 5
6 Jacob Miller -
7 Mason Lino 6
15 Jai Whitbread 6
24 Harry Bowes 6
10 Tinirau Arona 6
11 Matty Ashurst 6
12 Kelepi Tanginoa 6
14 Jordan Crowther 6
Subs
8 Eddie Battye 6
35 David Fifita 7
22 Yusuf Aydin 5
19 Liam Kay 6
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 6
Attendance: 5,040.
