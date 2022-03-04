Rhinos raced into a 30-0 half-time lead, before Trinity steadied the ship and regained some pride after the break.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

Ash Handley. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

1 Jack Walker: Terrific return to form, outstanding first half 8

2 David Fusitu’a: Strong finish for the opening try 7

3 Harry Newman: Looked sharp, good try, but injury concern 8

4 Liam Sutcliffe: Provided good service for his winger 7

Jack Walker. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

5 Ash Handley: Sent a message to England coach with fine hat-trick 8

6 Blake Austin: Attacked well, kept things moving 7

7 Aidan Sezer: Dangerous kicks, shifted the ball nicely 7

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Strong effort up front 7

Harry Newman. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

9 Kruise Leeming: Late sin-binning, but worked hard 7

10 Matt Prior: Big spells, some good offloads 8

21 Morgan Gannon: Scored a try and an assist 8

12 Rhyse Martin: Welcome return, some touchline goals 8

13 Zane Tetevano: Powerful in the middle, strong charges 7

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer: Came on for the last 10 minutes 6

17 Cameron Smith: Effective off the bench 7

19 Bodene Thompson: Solid work in the middle 7

20 Tom Briscoe: Replaced Newman in second half 6

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt 6

2 Tom Johnstone 6

13 Jay Pitts 5

16 James Batchelor 5

27 Lewis Murphy 5

6 Jacob Miller -

7 Mason Lino 6

15 Jai Whitbread 6

24 Harry Bowes 6

10 Tinirau Arona 6

11 Matty Ashurst 6

12 Kelepi Tanginoa 6

14 Jordan Crowther 6

Subs

8 Eddie Battye 6

35 David Fifita 7

22 Yusuf Aydin 5

19 Liam Kay 6

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 6

Attendance: 5,040.