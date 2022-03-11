Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe is tackled by Jack Brown, Kane Evans and Danny Houghton. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos were never in the contest and all their points came in the last five minutes.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker: Some bright moments 6

2 David Fusitu’a: Unlucky with disallowed try 6

20 Tom Briscoe: Scored and made two terrific tackles 6

4 Liam Sutcliffe: Passes off target but grabbed a try 5

5 Ash Handley: Given no clear opportunities 5

6 Blake Austin: Never in the game 4

7 Aidan Sezer: Set up one try, otherwise a poor night 4

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Ran hard before late head knock 6

26 Corey Johnson: Got 20 minutes in his first start 5

10 Matt Prior: Costly sin-binning, not his night 4

21 Morgan Gannon: Little came off 4

12 Rhyse Martin: Caught out defensively for third Hull try 5

13 Zane Tetervano: Struggled to make an impact 5

Subs

25 James Donaldson: Tried to lift the tempo but damage was already done 5

15 Alex Mellor: Introduced late on 5

14 Brad Dwyer: Brave effort but could get on front foot 5

19 Bodene Thompson: Battled hard in beaten pack 5

Hull FC

1 Jake Connor 9

29 Jamie Shaul 6

25 Mitieli Vulikijapani 7

4 Josh Griffin 8

2 Adam Swift 7

14 Joe Lovodua 8

19 Ben McNamara 8

16 Kane Evans 8

9 Danny Houghton 8

10 Chris Satae 8

11 Andre Savelio 8

8 Ligi Sao 8

20 Jack Brown 7

Subs

15 Joe Cator 7

17 Brad Fash 7

22 Josh Bowden 7

21 Jordan Johnstone 8

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 7

Attendance: 11,552