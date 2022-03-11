Leeds Rhinos player ratings from home drubbing by Hull FC
It was another night to forget for Leeds Rhinos as they were embarrassed 31-8 by visitors Hull FC.
Rhinos were never in the contest and all their points came in the last five minutes.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: Some bright moments 6
2 David Fusitu’a: Unlucky with disallowed try 6
20 Tom Briscoe: Scored and made two terrific tackles 6
4 Liam Sutcliffe: Passes off target but grabbed a try 5
5 Ash Handley: Given no clear opportunities 5
6 Blake Austin: Never in the game 4
7 Aidan Sezer: Set up one try, otherwise a poor night 4
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Ran hard before late head knock 6
26 Corey Johnson: Got 20 minutes in his first start 5
10 Matt Prior: Costly sin-binning, not his night 4
21 Morgan Gannon: Little came off 4
12 Rhyse Martin: Caught out defensively for third Hull try 5
13 Zane Tetervano: Struggled to make an impact 5
Subs
25 James Donaldson: Tried to lift the tempo but damage was already done 5
15 Alex Mellor: Introduced late on 5
14 Brad Dwyer: Brave effort but could get on front foot 5
19 Bodene Thompson: Battled hard in beaten pack 5
Hull FC
1 Jake Connor 9
29 Jamie Shaul 6
25 Mitieli Vulikijapani 7
4 Josh Griffin 8
2 Adam Swift 7
14 Joe Lovodua 8
19 Ben McNamara 8
16 Kane Evans 8
9 Danny Houghton 8
10 Chris Satae 8
11 Andre Savelio 8
8 Ligi Sao 8
20 Jack Brown 7
Subs
15 Joe Cator 7
17 Brad Fash 7
22 Josh Bowden 7
21 Jordan Johnstone 8
Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 7
Attendance: 11,552
