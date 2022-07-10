Leeds Rhinos player ratings from Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers
A five-try purple patch in the second half powered Leeds Rhinos to a precious 34-20 Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers.
By Peter Smith
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 1:07 am
With both teams missing pivotal players, Rhinos hit back from 10-6 down at the break to secure a victory which boosted their hopes of a top-six finish.
It was Leeds' third successive Magic Weekend win and Tigers' first defeat at Newcastle's St James' Park.
Here's how the Rhinos players rated, plus marks for Tigers and the referee.
Created chances in the second half, took his try well and solid defensively 8
Carried strongly in yardage, handled some testing kicks 7
Suffered a dead leg early on and was substituted in the second half 7
Terrific break and kick for Myler's try and finished powerfully for his own touchdown 8
Scored his 100th Leeds try and his chase down of Greg Eden was remarkable 8
Had to fill in out of position in his first Super League game since March, but did a really solid job 7
Fittingly, Rhinos' number seven had a fine game as loner specialist half, ran well with the ball and was a constant threat 8
Two strong spells 7
Not a specialist hooker, but his distribution was good and he defended strongly 7
Opened the scoring with a well-taken try and put in two solid spells 7
Scored a fine try, kept his head and got through a lot of work 8
One outstanding break and was effective in the second-row and at centre 7
Official man of the match against his hometown club, some quality moments, particularly thed pass for Bentley's try 8
Made a positive impact with his pace off the bench 7
Steady, but not much game time 7
Impressive, put in two strong stints in the middle 8
Put himself about, as normal, as a replacement prop 7
Niall Evalds 7, Bureta Faraimo 8, Jake Mamo 6, Mahe Fonua 7, Derrell Olpherts 7, Greg Eden 6, Danny Richardson 7, George Griffin 6, Adam Milner 6, George Lawler 6, Kenny Edwards 6, Alex Mellor 7, Joe Westerman 8. Subs Daniel Smith 6, Suaia Matagi 6, Liam Watts 7, Brad Martin 6.
First Super League game of the season and he was fine 8