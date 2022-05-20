Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity reaction: It feels good says Rohan Smith after first win

Cameron Smith and James Bentley celebrate Rhinos' first try in the win over Wakefield. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos scored four tries to one in a 24-6 defeat of Wakefield Trinity which moved them five points clear of the Betfred Super League relegation zone.

The win came five days after Leeds lost at Salford Red Devils in Smith’s debut as Rhinos boss and Smith said “It feels good.

“It has been a good two weeks of prep’, with that little mishap in between.”

Smith shuffled his pivotal players, with Zak Hardaker at full-back, Richie Myler in the halves and Kruise Leeming back to hooker.

“As a combination, there’s plenty of work to be done,” Smith said.

“But as individuals, they all did really well and certainly contributed to the result.

“It was a team effort, but I was pleased with how some of the young kids went.

“It was my first look at Morgan Gannon and I thought Jarrod O’Connor did really well.”

Leeds have no game next weekend and Smith said: “We’ll recover well and get some quality practice in so we are fresh and we can keep building on and improving what we did there.”