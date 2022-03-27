Dejection for Brad Dwyer. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 40-16 defeat was Rhinos' sixth in seven games this season and, despite an improved second half, there was little sign of them snapping out of their form slump.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker: Tried hard, provided pass for second try 5

29 Liam Tindall: Tough day all round 4

20 Tom Briscoe: Couldn’t get in the game 4

4 Liam Sutcliffe: Took try well but little else to celebrate 4

5 Ash Handley: Is playing quite well in difficult circumstances 5

6 Blake Austin: One good break 5

7 Aidan Sezer: Involved in two second half tries, but interception pass undid that good work 4

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Put the effort in but had little support 5

9 Kruise Leeming: Limited game time 4

10 Matt Prior: Never got going 4

11 James Bentley: Lots of effort, couple of good moments 5

12 Rhyse Martin: Took his tries well 5

24 Jarrod O’Connor: No chance to make an impact 4

Subs

25 James Donaldson: Tried to lift the tempo but gave away costly penalty 5

21 Morgan Gannon: Game was gone before he came on 4

14 Brad Dwyer: Sin-bin was expensive 4

17 Cameron Smith: Had a dig 5

Castleford Tigers

1 Niall Evalds 8

23 Greg Eden 8

3 Jordan Turner 7

4 Jake Mamo 7

5 Bureta Faraimo 8

6 Jake Trueman8

31 Gareth O’Brien 8

22 Daniel Smith 6

9 Paul McShane 8

15 George Griffin 8

11 Kenny Edewards 8

10 George Lawler 8

13 Joe Westerman 8

Subs

8 Liam Watts 8

14 Nathan Massey 6

12 Adam Milner 6

17 Mahe Fonua 6

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 7