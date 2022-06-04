Leeds ran in eight tries and would have hit the half-century but for Rhyse Martin's rare off night with the boot.

Wingers David Fusitu'a and Ash Handley both bagged a brace of tries as Leeds demonstrated a new expansive style of play under coach Rohan Smith.

He felt it was a "good team performance" across the board and here's how the YEP rated the Rhinos players, plus marks for the Warrington team and referee Jack Smith.

1. Zak Hardaker (squad number 33) Scored one try, provided the final pass for another and showed his class 8

2. David Fusitu'a (No 2) Really good, two tries,strong out of yardage and terrific under kicks 8

3. Rhyse Martin (no 12) Not his day with the boot, but very solid otherwise 7

4. Liam Sutcliffe (no 4) Creative, made some chances and did really well for James Donaldson's try 8