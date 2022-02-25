Leeds Rhinos “hurting” after dour defeat to Catalans Dragons – Richard Agar

Rhinos led 4-0 against visitors Catalans Dragons, but were beaten 10-4 in a dour contest in front of a crowd of 10,655.

That followed defeats by Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors and Agar said: “It hurts, it’s not the place we want to be three rounds in.

“We want to get off the mark as soon as we can. It is challenging and a bumpy start to the season for us.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HOME PAINS: Zane Tetevano shows his frustration after Leeds Rhinos' defeat to Catalans Dragons. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Agar felt there was “little flow” to last night’s game and admitted Rhinos attack was “painful to watch” at times.

“I thought we worked incredibly hard defensively and there were some big improvement from last week,” he reflected.

“But our attack, we haven’t quite got the Leeds DNA on us at the moment.

“We will keep working hard on that.

NO WAY THROUGH: Leeds Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki is brought down. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We need to create a bit more tempo and ball movement.”

Rhinos lost forward Alex Mellor to a head injury after less than three minutes.

Agar said: “He got his head in a bad spot in a tackle. It’s around his neck and he has gone to hospital as a precaution.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: “We played tough, I thought we thoroughly deserved the two points.”