Ash Handley led the way with five touchdowns and Kruise Leeming crossed twice as Rhinos tore a patched up Hull side to shreds.
They let the hosts back in the game for a spell in the first half and the game was in the balance early in the second when Hull cut the gap to six points, but Rhinos were devastating in the final quarter.
It was Leeds' biggest win away to Hull and they remain in the hunt for a play-off spot. Here's how the players rated.
1. Richie Myler (squad number 16)
Outstanding in his return to the full-back role; scored one try was involved in four others and looked a class act 9
2. David Fusitu'a (No 2)
Strong carries and scored an excellent try 8.
3. Zak Hardaker (No 33)
May prefer playing full-back, but looked very much at home as a centre; some excellent runs 8
4. Liam Sutcliffe (No 4)
One horrible bombed chance, but Leeds' left-side were a different class and he was a big part of that 8.
