Leeds Rhinos 0 New Zealand 74: Kiwis dish out record beating

In front of a 9,125 crowd, the Kiwis equalled the highest total against Leeds, 74-6 at Wigan in a Premiership semi-final 30 years ago.

In terms of results at Headingley, the demolition eclipsed a 58-2 defeat by Queensland in 1983.

Leeds conceded 14 tries, nine of them converted by Jordan Rapana. Had he not gone off in the closing stages, it would have been a stand-alone record.

Rhinos guest player Elijhah Taylor offloads. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds had a try ruled out before New Zealand touched the ball, but it was pretty much one-way traffic after that as the Kiwis powered into a 34-0 lead at the break and showed no sign of easing off in the second period.

It was always going to be a difficult assignment for Rhinos, two weeks after a Grand Final defeat, but New Zealand were on an entirely different level in what wasn’t much more than an opposed training session.

Considering their six NRL Grand Finalists weren’t included in the Kiwis’ 19, it was an ominous warning ahead of the World Cup. New Zealand will presumably get better with more games under their belt, but they were very slick with the ball and defensively more than a match for what little Leeds could throw at them.

The Kiwis are popular among Leeds fans and got a tremendous reception on what was a good occasion, off the field at least. As a club, Rhinos know how to put on a show and they did full justice to a prestigious fixture against the world’s number one-ranked team, the highlight being a standing ovation for Rob Burrow who was guest of honour.

Liam Tindall closes in as New Zealand's Briton Nikora kicks through. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It all went south when the game kicked off. Rhinos almost got a dream start, Tom Briscoe getting over at the corner off a sweet move inside three minutes, but referee Robert Hicks ruled Rhyse Martin’s pass was forward.

Then in the next set New Zealand appeared to have scored through Rapana, but he put a foot into touch in Liam Tindall’s tackle.

It was clear from the way they moved upfield the Kiwis weren’t here to muck about and they were in front after eight minutes, when Sebastian Kris crossed for the first of his hat-trick, off Kenny Bromwich’s offload.

The second try came just five minutes later and will have brought back memories for older Leeds fans of Phil ‘Rubber Man’ Ford, a Great Britain international who played for Great Britain in their famous 1988 Test win over Australia.

Rhinos legend Rob Burrow delivers the match ball to referee Robert Hicks ahead of the game against New Zealand. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad stepped, dummied and twisted through Leeds’ defence for an incredible touchdown, which was followed almost immediately by one for Ronaldo Mulitano.

Rapana converted the first two and at 16-0 after as many minutes, it was already a case of how many the Kiwis would score.

The visitors got over the line again in their next set, but Zak Hardaker made a sensational tackle to hold up Briton Nikora, after Tindall had brought down Rapana.

The Kiwis’ first four penalties all led to tries, Kris getting his second touchdown on 24 minutes, before Jesse Bromwich was awarded a try between the posts, though there was a doubt about the grounding on each occasion.

Kris completed his hat-trick just before the break, Dean Whare, the Catalans Dragons centre appearing as a guest for New Zealand, scored soon after it, Jeremy Marshall-King finished a length of the field move and the half-century came up with 21 minutes still to play.

Leeds were under the cosh as it was, but added extra pressure on themselves with some mistakes in their own territory, giving a couple of interceptions and Kruise Leeming kicking out on the full.

The latter led to Nikora crashing over for the first of three tries in as many sets, Jahrome Hughes getting the next and then Nicoll-Klokstad crossing again.

Jesse Bromwich grabbed the visitors’ 12th try, Brandon Smith sliced through with three minutes on the clock and Mulitano rounded things off on the last play.

Hughes missed with the conversion attempt after Bromwich’s try, then Thomas Leuluai - in his final career game - took over and was off target twice.

There wasn’t much encouragement for Rhinos, though Tindall did some good things and Sam Walters, who started at prop, put in a positive effort.

Hardaker started at full-back and moved to centre when Austin suffered a head injury and he also came through with reputation intact, as did Aidan Sezer and Brad Dwyer was lively in his final appearance.

Rhinos gave a first appearance to full-back Luke Hooley, the former Batley Bulldogs full-back who signed during the week.

Others drafted in as guests were former Rhinos Adam Cuthbertson – in the final game of his career – and Jimmy Keinhorst, from Hull KR, plus ex-Kiwi Test players Keighley Cougars’ Junior Sa’u and Elijah Taylor, of Salford Red Devils.

Leeds Rhinos: Hardaker, Briscoe, Martin, Sa’u, Tindall, Austin, Sezer, Walters, Leeming, Prior, Tetevano, Thompson, Cuthbertson. Subs Dwyer, Donaldson, O’Connor, Mustapha, Sinfield, Hooley, Taylor, Keinhorst.

New Zealand: Nicoll-Klostad, Rapana, Hiku, Kris, Mulitalo, Foran, Leuluai, J Bromwich, Smith, Asofa-Solomona, K Bromwich, Nikora, Liu. Subs Hughes, Tapine, Watene-Zelezniak, Marshall-King, Whare, Isa.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).