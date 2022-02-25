Player ratings from Leeds Rhinos' dour 10-4 Super League loss to Catalans Dragons
It was a tough watch all round as Leeds Rhinos slumped to their third successive defeat, 10-4 at home by Catalans Dragons on Thursday.
The game was poor and Rhinos, despite leading briefly, never got out of first gear on attack.
Here’s how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: A couple of good early saves and looked like he might create something 6
29 Liam Tindall: Took some hammer, but stood up well 6
20 Tom Briscoe: No attacking chances though he cleared his lines strongly 6
4 Liam Sutcliffe: Tried to make things happen but nothing really came off 5
5 Ash Handley: Not even given a half-chance 5
6 Blake Austin: Took his try well 6
7 Aidan Sezer: Never really got going 5
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Tried hard 6
9 Kruise Leeming: Worked hard but lacked support 6
10 Matt Prior: Went close once but largely kept in check
21 Morgan Gannon: Made some errors 4
15 Alex Mellor: Injured after just three minutes -
13 Zane Tetervano: Was lively in spells 6
Subs
17 Cameron Smith: Tried to raise things off the bench 6
24 Jarrod O’Connor: Limited time but did okay 6
14 Brad Dwyer: Tried to get things going 5
19 Bodene Thompson: Had a big game as a very early sub 7
Catalans Dragons
29 Sam Tomkins 7
2 Tom Davies 7
3 Samisoni Langi 6
4 Dean Whare 6
5 Fouad Yaha 7
6 Mitchell Pearce 6
7 Josh Drinkwater 7
12 Mike McMeeken 8
9 Micky McIlorum 6
23 Jordan Dezaria 6
11 Matt Whitley 7
15 Benjamin Jullien 7
13 Ben Garcia 8
Subs
16 Paul Seguier 6
27 Joe Chan 8
20 Tyrone May 7
28 Sam Kasiano 7
Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan) 6
Attendance: 10,655
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.