There were more signs of improvement from Rhinos, who hit back strongly after trailing 6-0.
Hooker Brad Dwyer, in a rare start, was man of the match and Kruise Leeming also impressed out of position in the halves.
Here's how the Rhinos players rated, plus marks for Toulouse and the referee.
1. Liam Sutcliffe (squad number 4)
Hobbled off with a knee injury midway through the first half 6
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Tom Briscoe (20)
Took his - important - try well and unlucky to be denied another, but ankle injury was a big concern 6
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Max Simpson (28)
Had to play two different roles, but made some strong runs and physically looked the part 7.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Jack Broadbent (23)
Has had to wait for his chance and took it with a strong performance when it came 7
Photo: Bruce Rollinson