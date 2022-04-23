Rhinos warm up before their 25-14 defeat of Toukouse. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds Rhinos 25 Toulouse Olympique 14: Player ratings from priceless win for Jamie Jones-Buchanan's side

Patched-up Leeds Rhinos saw off relegation rivals Toulouse Olympique in a hard-fought clash to secure their first win in seven matches.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 1:43 pm

There were more signs of improvement from Rhinos, who hit back strongly after trailing 6-0.

Hooker Brad Dwyer, in a rare start, was man of the match and Kruise Leeming also impressed out of position in the halves.

Here's how the Rhinos players rated, plus marks for Toulouse and the referee.

1. Liam Sutcliffe (squad number 4)

Hobbled off with a knee injury midway through the first half 6

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Tom Briscoe (20)

Took his - important - try well and unlucky to be denied another, but ankle injury was a big concern 6

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Max Simpson (28)

Had to play two different roles, but made some strong runs and physically looked the part 7.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Jack Broadbent (23)

Has had to wait for his chance and took it with a strong performance when it came 7

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

RhinosPlayer ratingsBrad DwyerKruise Leeming
