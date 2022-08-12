Leeds Rhinos reaction: Rohan Smith salutes 'brave' side - but win over Hull KR comes at a cost

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos hit back from 10-0 and 14-4 down to strengthen their hold on sixth spot in Betfred Super League.

But Cameron Smith and Bodene Thompson were hurt in the opening quarter and Harry Newman went off in the second half.

“Cam and Bodene are on their way to hospital in Wakefield,” Smith said in his post-match press conference..

A disagreement between Liam Sutcliffe and his former Rhinos teammate Matt Parcell following Richie Myler's second try. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

“Cam has a thumb injury that might need some work on it tonight.

“I don’t know the timescale, but they can do some impressive things.”

Smith added: “Bodene had a rib situation.

“He’s one of the toughest blokes I’ve come across.

Morgan Gannon celebrates the first of his two tries with Blake Austin. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“He was trying to get ready to come back on.”

Newman damaged a hamstring for the third time this season.

“It’s not good news, but fingers crossed it’s something he can come back from this year,”

Smith said.

The win was Leeds’ sixth from their last seven matches and Smith said: “It was a brave performance.

“We lost a few players early in the week and two forwards early in the game, which made it a real challenge.

“Everyone dug in, we had people playing everywhere and we found a way again.

“I thought we were pretty calm among all the chaos, which was pleasing.”

Smith said he was “proud” of young substitute Muizz Mustapha who has a strong