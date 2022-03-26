Tigers' 40-16 victory earned them a trip to Hull KR in the quarter-finals, a repeat of last year’s tie which they won in golden-point extra time.

Castleford scored five first half tries to lead 28-0 at the interval and though Rhinos got across their opponments' line three times in the final 40, the damage had already been done.

Castleford went ahead after eight minutes with a try out of nothing. Kenny Edwards got clear on Rhinos’ right from a pass by Greg Eden and Jake Trueman was in support to score.

Tigers' celebrate after a try from George Laaler, right. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Gareth O’Brien’s conversion attempt bounced away off a post, but he landed the kick on 16 minutes after the visitors’ second try.

That was scored on the other flank by Jake Mamo, from a pass by Niall Evalds after Joe Westerman and O’Brien had also handled.

If Eden had managed to hold on when he intercepted a pass by Jack Walker, Tigers would have been out of sight at the end of the opening quarter.

As it was, they had to wait until the 29th minute to go further ahead, but the visitors then ran in three converted tries in 11 minutes to go in at the break 28-0 ahead and their place in the quarter-finals assured.

Tigers' Liam Watts offloads as Kruise Leeming closes in. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Liam Watts’ pass sent O’Brien over, then Leeds substitute Brad Dwyer was sin-binned for tripping Edwards and in the resulting set, the Cas second-rower extracted revenge by sending Jordan Turner in.

On the final play of the half, George Lawler crossed from a pass by Trueman.

Rhinos avoided a whitewash six minutes into the second half when Rhyse Martin went over from a nice pass by Aidan Sezer.

They scored again moments later, Liam Sutcliffe finishing after Sezer and Walker had handled.

Jasme Mamo scores for Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Martin converted and, though they were still 18 points adrift, Rhinos’ tails were up. Not for long though, two minutes after Sutcliffe’s try, Eden intercepted a pass by Sezer to scorch over unopposed, O’Brien converted and it was 34-10.

Martin converted his own try, from a pass by Dwyer, but Tigers had the last laugh when O'Brien, Trueman and Evalds created a second touchdown for Eden and O'Brien completed the scoring with his sixth goal.