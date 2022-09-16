Leeds Rhinos reaction: Rohan Smith 'proud' after semi-final win

Rhinos, in relegation danger when Smith was appointed in April, secured their first return to Old Trafford since 2017 with a shock 20-8 win at Wigan Warriors on Friday.

Rhinos withstood huge pressure to go in at the break only two points behind and then stunned Wigan with two tries in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, before the hosts had John Bateman sent-off for a foul on Aidan Sezer.

The Leeds man went off for treatment and did not return, but it was not clear whether he had failed his head injury assessment, which would rule him out of the Grand Final.

Rohan Smith thanks Leeds' fans after Rhinos' semi-final win. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

It was Leeds’ 11th win from their last 13 games and Smith said: “I am really proud and privileged to be part of it.

“It is down to a whole heap of hard work since training started last November. Some blokes have been preparing for that moment their whole career.

“The connectedness of the group is what held us together. Our goaline defence has been very good for a long period of time.

Rhinos celebrate their incredible semi-final win. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It wasn’t all perfect, but we found a way to get there and keep the ball away from our line.”

Leeds were hanging on throughout the first half, which was played almost entirely in their territory, but Smith insisted: “I wasn’t worried.

“There’s a belief in the group we would fight our way through it and we did. ”

Rhinos will have Rhyse Martin available for the final after suspension and Morgan Gannon is back in contention after a head injury, but Smith said long-term casualty Harry Newman won’t be available and he does not expect Ash Handley or David Fusitu’a to feature.